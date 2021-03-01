CI Investments Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

