Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,427.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 358,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 253,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

