Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,223 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

