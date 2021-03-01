Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

