Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,270 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of National Health Investors worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $68.27 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

