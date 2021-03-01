Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.