FDx Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.70 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

