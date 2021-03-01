Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Boston Beer worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total transaction of $9,363,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $40,440,834. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,022.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

