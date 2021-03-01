Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $395.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.