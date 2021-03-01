ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,958 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

