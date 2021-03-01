Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,667 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.36. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

