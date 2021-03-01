Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

