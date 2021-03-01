BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of Bank OZK worth $324,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 112,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

