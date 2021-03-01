Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,185 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

