Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PKBK stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
