Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PKBK stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

