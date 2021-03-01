Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of FOCS opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

