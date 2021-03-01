Raymond James Increases Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $225.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.33.

HSKA stock opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

