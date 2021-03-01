Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 122.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

