ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AEE opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

