FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $277.31 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

