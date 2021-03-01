Profund Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $346.51 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.07.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

