Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,887,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $63.17.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

