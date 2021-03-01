Profund Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.