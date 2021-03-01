Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

