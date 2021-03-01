New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 19,184 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Natera were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $116.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.