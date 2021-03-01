New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Sage Therapeutics worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

