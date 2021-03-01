Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE:AA opened at $24.55 on Monday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

