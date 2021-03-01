BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.