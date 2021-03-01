Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $510.00 at Macquarie

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $420.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $392.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.72. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

