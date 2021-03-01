Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

