Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.