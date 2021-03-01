Morgan Stanley Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

