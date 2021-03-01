Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $68.42 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.47.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.