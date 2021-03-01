Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,409 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

