Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,731,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $10.42 on Monday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

