Piper Sandler Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $135.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.37.

SHAK opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

