CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.