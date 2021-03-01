Royce & Associates LP Purchases 128,447 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 274.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.53% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:NX opened at $24.33 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

