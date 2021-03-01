Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 244,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,493. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

