World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

