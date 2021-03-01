Royce & Associates LP Takes $3.15 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $15,968,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 573.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 457,924 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $5,541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

