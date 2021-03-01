Royce & Associates LP Has $2.87 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 850.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.