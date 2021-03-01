NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 164.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

