Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 238,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.85. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

