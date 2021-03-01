Profund Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of RAMP opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

