Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $23.51 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after buying an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

