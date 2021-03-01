Ramaco Resources’ (METC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

