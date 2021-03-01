LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $49.00 at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

