Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

