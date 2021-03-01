Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.